Kentucky visiting Jeremiah Fears

The Kentucky Wildcats, who recently just held a visit with the Boozer twins from the class of 2025, are now expected to visit four-star point guard Jeremiah Fears on Thursday at AZ Compass Prep, according to 247 High School Hoops.

Fears is a 6-foot-2 point guard from Chandler (AZ) and currently plays at Compass Prep. This isn’t the first time Kentucky has recruited a player from this high school. Previously, John Calipari was able to get five-star point guard TyTy Washington in the 2021 class. Washington eventually left Kentucky for the NBA Draft after one season here and was a first-round pick.

At this time, Kentucky hasn’t offered a scholarship to Fears. However, with Calipari and assistant coach Chuck Martin being there, don’t be surprised if an offer isn't far off.

As for his recruitment, Fears holds offers from Illinois, Tennessee, Iowa, Oregon, Michigan, and Michigan State, among other schools. He’s currently ranked 26th overall and sixth among combo guards in 2025 via 247 Sports Composite.

One decision that may play a factor in his recruitment is getting a chance to play with his older brother, Jeremy Fears, who recently signed with Michigan State, according to Jamie Shaw of On3.

“I wouldn’t mind playing with my brother,” Fears told Shaw. “If that is the best fit for me, that is what I’ll do. But I have to do what is best for me at the end of the day.

This will be one to watch for in the 2025 class.

