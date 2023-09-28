Ray Davis is on pace for career-best season

Coming into this season, many thought that the Kentucky Wildcats’ run game would be by a committee of running backs.

However, early on Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis established himself as the feature back in Kentucky’s offense.

Through four games Davis has already rushed for 314-yards and has hauled in 10 receptions for 137-yards.

The big takeaway from Davis’ start to the season however is the touchdowns as he has already tallied 5 rushing and 2 receiving touchdowns.

Ryan Black of the Courier Journal noted on Twitter that as the season continues, something to keep in mind is that Kentucky’s single-season touchdown record is 19 by Benny Snell in 2017.

Through four games, Davis is on pace for 21 in the 12 regular season games.

It is worth noting that Kentucky’s schedule is about to get much more difficult as they face 5 ranked opponents in their next 6 games.

However, Davis is off to a fantastic start and has a chance to not only have a career best season but set the all-time single-season touchdown record at Kentucky.