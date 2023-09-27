Kentucky has partnered with Drake’s fashion line for new NCAA collection

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are one of five schools to have a really cool opportunity with a new clothing line

On Wednesday, it was announced that Kentucky was selected for Drake’s limited-edition apparel release through his clothing line, October’s Very Own. The other schools include North Carolina, Alabama, Memphis, and Texas.

According to the announcement, the clothing line will be released on September 29th, and it looks like each collection will include at least a letterman jacket, a hoodie, shorts, and a hat.

Back in July, while the team was in Canada for the GLOBL JAM event, Calipari took the team to Drake’s house for practice, and now the team is getting an October’s Very Own limited-edition clothing line.

October's Very Own has partnered with NCAA Colleges on a limited-edition collection. The collection features the Kentucky Wildcats, Alabama Crimson Tide, North Carolina Tar Heels, Memphis Tigers, and Texas Longhorns.



Available September 29#octobersveryown pic.twitter.com/NVB1aKpoZR — October's Very Own (@welcomeOVO) September 27, 2023

