Greetings, BBN!

Week 4 in the SEC whittled us down to just four undefeated SEC teams: the defending champs, Missouri, and Kentucky. Starting to look like we won’t have two SEC teams in the playoffs this year. Lots of teams made big statements, and no teams completely belly-flopped.

The Kentucky Wildcats flexed their muscles by winning on the road, LSU and Alabama defended home against conference foes to keep CFP hopes afloat, and Texas A&M kept the temps of Jimbo Fisher’s hot seat under control with a feel-good win over previously undefeated Auburn.

Let’s get into Week 5’s SEC power rankings:

Week 5

Win of the Week: South Carolina

While beating unranked Mississippi State doesn’t come to mind as a huge win, while other teams could afford to take hits, South Carolina fought for their lives and came away with a seven-point road win that saved them from a 1-3 season derailment. With the season pretty much on the line in their critical fourth game, the Gamecocks came through and made sure their fans could keep their December bowl travel plans intact.

Gold Stars: Texas A&M

The Aggies’ win over Auburn was a huge step in the right direction for Jimbo Fisher and A&M. Defeating undefeated Auburn by 17 is something they can build on, and with Alabama looking somewhat vulnerable, an opportunity to go to the SEC Championship game might open itself up if they Aggies can make it through the league schedule one game at a time.

Rotten Eggs: Vanderbilt

This one wasn’t a total rotten egg, but c’mon, you can’t throw two pick-sixes to the same guy in a game that otherwise could’ve gone down to the wire! Momentum is fading fast as the 2-0 start has slid to 2-3.

Achievement Unlocked: Not a scratch

We’ve reached the one-third mark of the season, and three teams have navigated the frothy waters without striking any rocks—Georgia, Missouri, and Kentucky. Two have done it with cushy schedules. The other has done it with a record-setting walk-off field goal and two other down-to-the-wire wins that have made them one of the surprises of the conference. Survive and advance—doesn’t matter what the final score is as long as you have more points than the other team.

That’s it for this week. Go Cats!