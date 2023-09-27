Wednesday Headlines: Maxwell Hairston awards and preparing for Florida

Good morning BBN!

Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston has been the talk of the town this week.

It began Monday when Hairston was awarded the SEC Defensive Player of the Week title following his standout game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. That was expected, given that the sophomore from Michigan secured two pick-sixes against the Commodores.

On Tuesday, Hairston earned two more major honors. First, he was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week.

A short time later, it was announced that Hairston won the Jim Thorpe National Defensive Back of the Week award.

Throughout this season, Hairston has emerged as one of the SEC’s top defenders, and it’s great to see him earn recognition for it.

After reviewing Kentucky’s game footage against Vanderbilt, SEC coaches will surely think twice before throwing passes toward the area covered by No. 31.

As we look ahead to the No. 22 Florida Gators, it’ll be important for the defense to continue stepping up.

Graham Mertz has been dialed in as the Gators’ play-caller after their opener against Utah can dink-and-dunk you to death, something we’ve seen teams do to Kentucky’s defense at times.

While the Cats looked better on offense against Vandy, there was still some sloppy play in the 2nd and 3rd quarters that must be cleaned up to beat a team the caliber of Florida.

It’ll be an early one for BBN to get rowdy for, but Mark Stoops is confident that Kentuckians are up for the challenge.

The Boozer twins are looking really great in some Kentucky jerseys. #BBN pic.twitter.com/iCassjzixd — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) September 27, 2023

Headlines

Five takeaways from Kentucky's first women's basketball practice of 2023-24 - Lexington Herald-Leader

The Lady Cats are gearing up for the season.

Kentucky football ranked 8th in On3's SEC power rankings - On3

A big move up these rankings could be in store if Kentucky beats Florida.

Revisiting Kentucky's decision to pursue Devin Leary over Florida QB Graham Mertz - Lexington Herald-Leader

What could have been...

Alex Goff's 12th-Career Top-10 Finish Highlights UK's Stroke-Play Session at SEC Match Play - Kentucky Athletics

Alex Goff shines for Kentucky Golf.

Kentucky Sweeps Doubleheader with Parkland College

Kentucky Softball is off to a great start.

Liberty's Breanna Stewart named WNBA MVP for 2023 season - ESPN

Congrats to Stewy on a great season!

Lou Holtz stands by Ohio State remark: Good, not great team - ESPN

Lou Holtz doubles down after Ryan Day calls him out.

Brooks Robinson, Orioles third baseman with 16 Gold Gloves, has died. He was 86 - AP Sports

Rest in peace to a baseball legend.

'David's got to have a Goliath': Deion Sanders, Colorado prepare for undefeated USC - USA Today

After being humbled by Oregon, how will the Buffaloes respond to another title contender?

Taylor Swift is a fan and so is everyone else: Travis Kelce jersey sales jump nearly 400% - FOX Sports

The Taylor Swift craze just made Travis Kelce, and the NFL, a lot of money.