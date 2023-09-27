Recruiting updates on Jayden Quaintance and Billy Richmond

The Kentucky Wildcats are starting to lock in on their main targets for the 2024 class as they look to lock down the top spot once again in the recruitment rankings.

With players such as Boogie Fland, Tre Johnson, Karter Knox, and several others at the top of the wish list for the staff and BBN, it is an update on two other names that might get the fanbase a little cautious.

Trilly Donovan took some time on Tuesday to give some recruiting notes, and two UK targets, Jayden Quaintance and Billy Richmond, were a couple of the players to get an update.

Here are some quick nuggets on a few 2024 prospects we're tracking.



When talking about Quaintance, here is what Trilly had to say;

“Quaintance wrapped up a visit to Missouri last weekend and as of right now, they are the team to beat for the five-star big man. He still has visits to Cincinnati (October 13) and Kentucky (October 20) scheduled, but perhaps the biggest competition for the Tigers is the G-League. The professional route is a very real option for Quaintance, who isn’t eligible for the NBA Draft until 2026.”

According to this report, the UK visit at the end of October is shaping up to be a very important one. Missouri has always been seen as the perceived favorite if he chose the college route, but it appears the G-League is making a serious push for the talented big man.

Going to be interesting to watch going down the stretch, especially after he finishes his trip to Lexington.

Quaintance is currently considered a five-star prospect in the 2024 class and is ranked as the No. 7 overall player by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

When it comes to Richmond, the Cats have long been seen as the favorite to land the talented wing from Camden. Even though the New Jersey connection is a real thing with Kentucky currently, according to Trilly, there might be some competition brewing in his recruitment.

“Richmond is deciding between two schools – Kentucky and Memphis, per sources. Richmond visited Kentucky recently and heads to Memphis this weekend,” wrote Donovan. “Kentucky has long been considered the favorite in this race, but Memphis has made up enough ground where it is currently too close to call.”

Will John Calipari be able to lock up this recruitment? I would never count him out, but it appears the Tigers are making a move in this one.

Richmond is currently a four-star prospect in the Class of 2024 and is considered the No. 31 player in the country according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.