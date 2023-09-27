Karter Knox gives an update on his recruitment

Karter Knox, a 6-foot-6 forward from Riverview (FL), recently gave an update on his recruitment to Joe Tipton of On3.

Knox, who currently plays for Overtime Elite, has a list of eight places still in consideration in Arkansas, Florida State, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, South Florida, and the NBA’s G-League Ignite.

At this time, Knox has only gone on two official visits to Kentucky and Louisville but plans on also taking visits to Arkansas and South Florida in the near future. Kentucky and Louisville are expected to be the frontrunners for Knox, and he also plans to make a return to both of these schools in the future.

Here is what Knox had to say about Kentucky and Louisville.

Kentucky: “They really just want me. They think they can make me a one-and-done, and go to the pros,” Knox tells Tipton of On3. They think they can really develop my game and they think I fit in their style of play. Cal really loves me and the coaching staff really loves me. When I went there (to Lexington), it was really like a basketball city. Kentucky, that’s really all they got. The fans are crazy for Kentucky and the stadium will be packed damn near every game.”

Louisville: “We talk pretty frequently (with Kenny Payne). He really tells me the same thing. He thinks I can go to the league, turn the Louisville team around, and be a one-and-done. He thinks since he got my brother to the league (Kevin Knox) then he can get me to the league also.”

Although he did not talk about all eight places he is interested in at this time, it sounds like he is down to two options between Kentucky and Louisville, but he also tells Tipton of On3 that he doesn’t plan to make a decision until in the spring of 2024, which is still a while away.

Hopefully, come spring, Kentucky will have an addition in 5-star forward Knox, along with what could be a stellar recruiting class already set for next year.

