Who is Kentucky’s defensive MVP through the first 4 games?

For this week’s Kentucky Reacts Survey, we’re asking you to vote on who has been the Kentucky Wildcats’ defensive MVP through the first quarter of the regular season.

This week's hot name is cornerback Max Hairston, who had a historic performance in the Wildcats’ win at Vanderbilt. Hairston managed to record two pick-sixes, the first time in UK history that’s ever happened, and it was tied for the most an SEC play has ever had.

Of course, we can’t forget about linebacker Trevin Wallace, who leads the team in sacks (3.5), total tackles (25), and tackles for loss (5.0).

Or maybe it’s Deone Walker, who routinely wreaks have on the interior and is a big reason why Kentucky ranks seventh nationally in yards per rush allowed (2.3).

Who’s your pick? Sound off!

