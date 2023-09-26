Tuesday Headlines: Best College Basketball Rivalries for 2023-24 season

Good morning BBN!

Although we are all in college football mode, college basketball season is less than a month away from official practice tipping off. After a solid summer in Toronto, the Kentucky Wildcats are getting prepared for a tough non-conference schedule to go alongside an always-tough SEC slate.

According to Andy Katz of NCAA.com, one of those conference opponents is slated to be one of the top-rivalry games of the 2023-24 season.

According to Katz, this year's matchups between the Cats and Tennessee Volunteers will be good enough games to get the No. 4 overall rankings for rivalry games this season.

Rivalries renewed ⚔️@TheAndyKatz ranks his top rivalries for the 23/24 season pic.twitter.com/d7qs8mq9eh — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) September 25, 2023

Although the Cats pulled off victories in both matchups last season, these games have become exciting matchups since the arrival of Rick Barnes in Knoxville. That should be the case once again.

Maybe Tennessee wasn't the school most of BBN was expecting to see as one of the best rivalry games of the season, but Louisville has quite a bit to prove this season before anyone can list them on this list.

Either way, let's get pumped, Big Blue Madness is only a few weeks away.

Tweet of the Day

You heard the man.

Headlines

Stoops Hoping ‘Divine Discontent’ Can Continue to Drive Cats – UK Athletics

While the big win over Vanderbilt was good – any road win in the Southeastern Conference is – there are still plenty of things that the Cats can improve.

Cats Tied for 12th, Alex Goff Tied for Eighth after First Day of SEC Match Play – UK Athletics

Kentucky opened the day with a 2-under-par 282 team score to place 10th after the opening 18 holes but carded a second-round 2-over-par 286 in the afternoon session.

Young Wildcats Make Mark at Malibu Showdown – UK Athletics

Kentucky’s three freshmen went a combined 7-2 on the weekend in singles play.

Men’s Basketball Announces Pair of Exhibition Contests - UK Athletics

The Kentucky men’s basketball team announced a pair of exhibition contests for its 2023-24 campaign.

How Kentucky commits performed this last week in high school football- KSR

Check out how the future Cats did this past Friday night.

Graham Mertz keep Florida offense ahead of schedule- KSR

Take a quick look at the QB Kentucky will face this week.

Q&A from Mark Stoops press conference- Cats Pause

Check out Stoops press conference for Florida week.

Devin Leary’s shown flashes; now it’s time to take off- Cats Pause

With SEC play here it is time for him to play as the star QB he can be.

Raptors front runners to trade for Damian Lillard- ESPN

Is Lillard headed to Toronto?

Joe Namath blasts Zach Wilson- ESPN

Things seem great for the Jets.

College Football Playoff expected to keep 12-team playoff despite realignment- CBS

Great news for the future of the CFB playoff.

US Rookies can bring spark to Ryder Cup- CBS

Going to be a fun week in Rome!