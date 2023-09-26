Bowl Projections for Kentucky Football

The Kentucky Wildcats moved to 4-0 on the season as they picked up the win this past Saturday in Nashville over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

To this point in the season, this UK team has been very tough to judge. With four games against lower-quality opponents, the question still remains this; How good is this Kentucky football team?

For the BBN, we have all seen the flashes, but we have also seen the woeful mistakes through these first four victories. So have the national media.

As we are now officially a third of the way through the regular season for this football team, the bowl projections also reflect the play of this UK squad to this point in the season. We are all thinking the same thing as the Cats enter SEC play...they could win 4-to-6 of the next seven conference games or lose them all at the same time.

With Florida heading to town this weekend, Kentucky finally has a marquee game to try and make some noise across the college football landscape. If they pick up the win, momentum starts to head in the right direction for bowl season. Lose, and these projections are only going to get worse.

You can check out some of the latest projections below, which will be updated throughout the week.

Brad Crawford (247 Sports): RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl; FAU Stadium in Boca Raton (FL); vs. Army; Dec. 21st on ESPN

Jerry Palm (CBS): Duke’s Mayo Bowl; Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (NC); vs Duke; Dec. 27th on ESPN

Kyle Bonagura (ESPN): Duke’s Mayo Bowl; Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (NC); vs. Duke; Dec. 27th on ESPN

Mark Schlabach (ESPN): AutoZone Liberty Bowl; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis (TN); vs. TCU; Dec. 29th on ESPN