Kentucky loses Ronald Gaines to season-ending injury

One impressive unit for the Kentucky Wildcats this season has been the special teams. A lot of that can be attributed to the snapping of the football on kicks.

Unfortunately, the Cats will now have to turn to another long-snapper.

On Monday, Mark Stoops took the podium to preview Florida and revealed that starting long-snapper Ronald Gaines will be done for the season following a non-contact injury sustained in practice last week.

Gaines, a transfer from Temple, has helped bring some consistency to the kicking game after a rough year in that category last season. It has already paid huge dividends and will need to continue as SEC play starts to get ramped up.

With the news of the injury, the snapping duties will now be turned over to Walker Himebauch, a freshman out of Colorado Springs. Himebauch took over the long-snapping duties in Saturday’s win at Vanderbilt.

Here is to hoping for a speedy recovery for Ronald!

UK long Snapper Ron Gaines likely out for the season from a pre-practice non-contact injury.



Had fun writing about him during camp. https://t.co/ilxOtFfrAn — Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) September 25, 2023

