Mark Stoops has faith in Kentucky fans stepping up for noon kickoff

The Kentucky Wildcats’ game with the Florida Gators this week didn’t get the night slot that many fans were hoping for.

Instead, the game will be kicking off at noon, forcing Kentucky fans to get their tailgates up and running much earlier in the day.

However, Mark Stoops is not worried about the atmosphere in Kroger Field on Saturday despite the noon start.

On Monday, Stoops was asked about the early kickoff, and he delivered a great line when talking about the fans.

“I have great confidence in the people of Kentucky to get up early and pound some beers,” he stated.

Stoops knows that Kentucky fans are going to get up early and that Kroger Field is going to be rocking when the game kicks off on Saturday.

If you can’t make it to the game, it will air on ESPN with Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer on the call.

