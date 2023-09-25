Kentucky vs. Georgia time and TV channel set

The SEC has announced game times and TV channel designations for Week 6, which will see the Kentucky Wildcats in Athens to face the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on October 7th.

Kentucky vs. Georgia will be getting one of the top slots in college football that day, as that game will kick off at 7 pm ET on ESPN.

This will be the unbeaten Dawgs’ third SEC game of the season after beating South Carolina in Week 3 and are set to play at Auburn in Week 5. They’re coming off a 49-21 win over UAB in Week 4.

Kentucky will also be playing its third SEC game in Athens after besting Vanderbilt this past week in Nashville and will host Florida this coming week.