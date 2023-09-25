Kentucky Basketball announces exhibition games vs. Georgetown College and Kentucky State

We can now say the 2023-24 Kentucky Basketball schedule is completely complete.

While the full regular-season slate had already been announced, we were still waiting to hear who the Kentucky Wildcats would face in the exhibition season.

Now, we have that confirmation, as the school announced it will host Georgetown College on October 27th and Kentucky State on November 2nd. Game times and TV channel designations will be set at a later date.

The Cats are hosting the Thorobreds for an exhibition game for a second straight year. Kentucky is 3-0 vs. Kentucky State, as they played in 2015, 2019, and 2022.

This game will also serve as the 2023 version of the Unity Series. In the last two seasons, the Wildcats played a regular-season contest against a historically black college and university. The game aims to raise awareness of the missions of the HBCUs and to raise funds to provide opportunities for students at their institutions.

During the first two years of its partnership with HBCUs, the Wildcats and their opponents participated in educational field trips to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Museum in Cincinnati, were given resources to better brand themselves in the new name-image-likeness space, were provided career center resources, and participated in joint dinners at John Calipari’s radio show.

Kentucky is 150-12 all-time in exhibition games and has won 29 straight, which includes the Wildcats’ 4-0 trip to Toronto this summer. Kentucky is 47-1 in exhibition games under Calipari’s watch.

This season’s contest against Georgetown College will mark the fourth time the teams have met in an exhibition game. The teams first met in 2005, with the Wildcats winning 85-63. It will be the third time under Calipari that Kentucky has welcomed the Tigers to Rupp Arena.

The last meeting came in 2019, where Kentucky scored an 80-53 victory. Before the 2005 matchup, the two programs last met in 1938 in the regular season.