Wildcats on the verge of top-25 status ahead of clash with Gators

The Kentucky Wildcats enter week five of the college football season at 4-0 and 1-0 in SEC play.

After fluctuating a few spots on the AP Poll, the Cats are finally close to earning a top-25 number to their name. Although not officially cracking the rankings yet, Kentucky finished with the second most votes in the receiving votes section.

For the USA Today Coaches Poll, the Cats finished with the exact same result. As they enter this Saturday’s matchup, receiving the second most votes of those still on the outside looking in of the top-25.

Kentucky’s opponent this Saturday, the Florida Gators, enter the matchup ranked as the No. 22 team in the country via the AP Poll Top 25 and No. 23 in the Coaches Poll.

Check out the complete rankings below!

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Kansas St. 57; Kentucky 41; Colorado 32; Louisville 32; UCLA 28; Maryland 20; TCU 17; Tulane 11; Syracuse 8; Wisconsin 6; Air Force 6; Clemson 5; Texas A&M 5.

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Texas USC Penn State Washington Oregon Utah Alabama LSU Notre Dame Oklahoma North Carolina Duke Washington State Miami (FL) Tennessee Ole Miss Oregon State Missouri Florida Kansas Kansas State

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.