Filed under:

Wildcats on the verge of top-25 status ahead of clash with Gators

The Cats haven’t broken through yet, but are getting close.

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
/ new

Kentucky v Florida Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Kentucky Wildcats enter week five of the college football season at 4-0 and 1-0 in SEC play.

After fluctuating a few spots on the AP Poll, the Cats are finally close to earning a top-25 number to their name. Although not officially cracking the rankings yet, Kentucky finished with the second most votes in the receiving votes section.

For the USA Today Coaches Poll, the Cats finished with the exact same result. As they enter this Saturday’s matchup, receiving the second most votes of those still on the outside looking in of the top-25.

Kentucky’s opponent this Saturday, the Florida Gators, enter the matchup ranked as the No. 22 team in the country via the AP Poll Top 25 and No. 23 in the Coaches Poll.

What do you think of Kentucky’s rankings? Let us know in the comment section below.

Check out the complete rankings below!

AP Poll Top-25

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Texas
  4. Ohio State
  5. Florida State
  6. Penn State
  7. Washington
  8. USC
  9. Oregon
  10. Utah
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Alabama
  13. LSU
  14. Oklahoma
  15. North Carolina
  16. Washington State
  17. Duke
  18. Miami
  19. Oregon State
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Tennessee
  22. Florida
  23. Missouri
  24. Kansas
  25. Fresno State

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Kansas St. 57; Kentucky 41; Colorado 32; Louisville 32; UCLA 28; Maryland 20; TCU 17; Tulane 11; Syracuse 8; Wisconsin 6; Air Force 6; Clemson 5; Texas A&M 5.

USA Today Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. Florida State
  5. Texas
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Oregon
  10. Utah
  11. Alabama
  12. LSU
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Oklahoma
  15. North Carolina
  16. Duke
  17. Washington State
  18. Miami (FL)
  19. Tennessee
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Oregon State
  22. Missouri
  23. Florida
  24. Kansas
  25. Kansas State

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.

