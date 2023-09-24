Kentucky vs. Florida TV channel and early odds set

The Kentucky Wildcats are back in Lexington this Saturday for a noon kickoff with the Florida Gators.

After a win over the Vanderbilt Commodores in their first SEC game of the year, the Cats moved to 4-0 and are looking for a third straight win over the Gators.

On Sunday, the SEC confirmed that this game will be broadcast on ESPN at noon ET. The game was initially going to be on ESPN or the SEC Network, and a final decision didn’t come until after all the Week 4 games had concluded.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kentucky has opened as a three-point favorite at home over the Gators, while ESPN FPI gives the Wildcats a 51.8% chance of winning.

Florida enters the game at 3-1 and ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll heading into Saturday’s matchup. With wins over McNeese State and Charlotte, the key win to this point in the season is their victory over the Tennessee Volunteers in Gainesville.

The story to this point of the season has been the inconsistency of the offense. With a plethora of skill talent alongside a talented quarterback+ and Liam Coen’s return to Lexington, many across the BBN were expecting to see fireworks week in and week out. After an explosive start on offense against the Commodores in Nashville, the wheels came to a screeching halt. That has got to change this Saturday.

The defense, however, has been a different story. With a bunch of new faces taking over across all three levels, Brad White’s unit has been impressive. After slowing down the duo of AJ Swann and Will Sheppard in Nashville, they will now turn their attention to shutting down this Florida offense.

There are still several question marks regarding how this season will end up. The Cats get their first chance to pick up a statement win at Kroger Field on Saturday.

Game: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Florida Gators

Location: Kroger Field (Lexington, KY)

Time: 12 pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: UK Sports Network

Replay: WatchESPN (check local listings for TV replays)

Early Odds: DraftKings has Kentucky -3 as of Sunday evening.