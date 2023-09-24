Sunday Headlines: First SEC Win Edition

The expectation for Kentucky football coming into this season was a little inconsistent. Some fans expected a 9 or 10 win season, while others were hesitant to be too excited for how good (or not) their Wildcats would actually be.

Well, through the first third of the regular season, Kentucky holds a perfect 4-0 record and has most recently captured their first Southeastern Conference win of the season with a 45-28 victory over Vanderbilt. And while some will say it was “just Vanderbilt,” it’s still a win and more momentum to continue rolling on through their schedule.

It’s also how Kentucky won the game. The defense forced Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann to throw three interceptions, two of which Kentucky turned into touchdowns. They also forced four three-and-outs and kept the Wildcats in control for the entire game.

Kentucky’s offense continued to perform short of where many believe they can be, but with each additional rep QB Devin Leary should build that much more chemistry with his receivers and Kentucky’s offensive line should gel better together.

The Wildcats return to Lexington to host the Florida Gators next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon ET with television coverage provided by ESPN.

