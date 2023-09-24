Ray Davis reacts to return at Vanderbilt

During Ray Davis’ two seasons at Vanderbilt, he had 1,253 yards rushing, six rushing touchdowns, and three receiving scores. He also helped to lead Vanderbilt to win against Kentucky last season, rushing for 129 yards and one touchdown.

But on this Saturday, Davis had a chance to say his final goodbyes to his former school.

Davis had 17 carries for 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns against his former team, while Kentucky went on to win 45-28 against the Commodores. Although he did not get over 100 yards rushing, Davis was able to impact the game with his play.

After the game, Davis had a chance to leave a final message for his former team.

“It felt great to close that chapter and finally move on and now focus on something much more important. That’s just trying to get better every day with the guys, hone in on the details, and try to execute and make sure we go out there and play our game. I think all week it was big hype up coming back here. But now, it’s over,” said Davis after the game.

Through Davis’ four games at Kentucky, he has rushed for 314 yards, which is a team-high, but he also has impacted the game by being a great receiver, where he has had 10 catches, 137 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Although we are a third of the way through the season, Davis has made a positive impact on the field, and many fans are happy Kentucky was able to get him when he entered the transfer portal this past offseason. With plenty of the season to go, it was great to see Davis get to close a chapter with his former team, the Vanderbilt Commodores, while also shining with his new team.