Justin Edwards sits No. 1 in CBS Sports NBA Draft rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats have an absolutely loaded incoming freshman class.

DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards are the two names that immediately come to mind as they were both top-10 recruits, but Aaron Bradshaw, the top center in the class, and Rob Dillingham should be just as impactful for Big Blue Nation.

The ceiling for Edwards is that of an all-out superstar, and his playmaking is going to awe Kentucky this upcoming season. Fans already got a glimpse of it in Canada, which seems to be one major reason why Edwards sits No. 1 in CBS Sports NBA Draft Big Board.

He is the only Wildcats’ player in the top 10 with three G League Ignite players on the list and two players from UConn and Duke.

Here’s what CBS had to say.

“Our new No. 1, again with the caveat that this could absolutely change in the coming months, is Kentucky freshman forward Justin Edwards. Edwards showcased scoring, playmaking and creation for Kentucky in a short stint with the Wildcats in Canada, helping UK bring home hardware despite being limited with injuries to their frontcourt. The former five-star has the physical stature and maturity to be an impact player on and off the ball with a rare blend of length, athleticism and ball skills that makes his projection to the NBA level a natural one,” Kyle Boone of CBS Sports wrote.

That said, it seems like Edwards, who finished as the No. 3 player in the Class of 2023 per 247 Sports, is still a fan of his decision to join Kentucky as he was recently seen dancing and smiling with sophomore center Ugonna Onyenso.

Ugonna Onyenso looking pretty mobile with his boot off, dancing with Justin Edwards. #BBN



IG/Justin Edwards pic.twitter.com/2is8TM47WM — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) September 21, 2023

Edwards, who stands 6-foot-7, was the top small forward as well. Behind Wagner and Edwards, the odds are high that this team will be drastically better offensively than last season.

Expectations remain high in Lexington.