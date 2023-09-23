Maxwell Hairston makes UK and SEC history with a pair of pick-6s vs. Vanderbilt

The Kentucky Wildcats got revenge on the Vanderbilt Commodores this afternoon, picking up the win in Nashville by a 45-28 margin.

The key player in helping the Cats get past the Dores is sophomore cornerback Maxwell Hairston. The first-year starter had a breakout game that saw him make four tackles, three pass deflections, and two(!!) pick-sixes.

With the impressive stat line, Hariston also made Kentucky Football history, as he is now the first player in program history to have two interceptions for touchdowns in the same game. Corey Price of the UK Sports Network had the stat.

And according to UK, Hairston also made SEC history, as he’s now tied for the most pick-sixes in a single game by a player in the league.

The secondary had some questions to answer heading into today's game, but the unit answered them in a big way against a Vanderbilt offense that was leading the league in passing yards. Hariston was a huge part of that.

With the SEC schedule just now starting, Kentucky needed a player to separate themselves to help guard their opponent's best receiver. Now, Mark Stoops and Brad White have seemingly found that guy.

Go Cats!

