Highlights, box score, MVP & Twitter reactions from Cats’ win over Dores

The Wildcats score their first SEC and road win of the young season.

Kentucky v Vanderbilt Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images

The Kentucky Wildcats get revenge on the Vanderbilt Commodores with a scoring frenzy in Nashville, 45-28.

Kentucky started the game with a quick 21-0 lead off JuTahn McClain's touchdown run, followed by a pick-six from Max Hairston and a Ray Davis touchdown.

Then it seemed that the game fell apart after that point, with the offense stalling on multiple drives, allowing Vanderbilt to creep back within a couple of scores.

After the disaster that was the second quarter, Kentucky settled down mid-way through the third, after a few more mistakes, and eventually got back to what they looked like in the first quarter.

Devin Leary threw for 205 yards and one touchdown, but had a couple of errant throws that led to interceptions. The receiving corps for the Wildcats also seemed to struggle at the beginning of the game, with more drops from Jordan Dingle and Dane Key, but Key would redeem himself with an insane touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone in the fourth quarter.

On to Florida.

MVP

The MVP is a no-brainer for this one - Max Hairston, who had two pick-sixes, which is a first for the Kentucky Football program. He also had a couple of pass breakups and was all over the field.

Box Score

Highlights

Twitter Reactions

