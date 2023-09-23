Highlights, box score, MVP & Twitter reactions from Cats’ win over Dores

The Kentucky Wildcats get revenge on the Vanderbilt Commodores with a scoring frenzy in Nashville, 45-28.

Kentucky started the game with a quick 21-0 lead off JuTahn McClain's touchdown run, followed by a pick-six from Max Hairston and a Ray Davis touchdown.

Then it seemed that the game fell apart after that point, with the offense stalling on multiple drives, allowing Vanderbilt to creep back within a couple of scores.

After the disaster that was the second quarter, Kentucky settled down mid-way through the third, after a few more mistakes, and eventually got back to what they looked like in the first quarter.

Devin Leary threw for 205 yards and one touchdown, but had a couple of errant throws that led to interceptions. The receiving corps for the Wildcats also seemed to struggle at the beginning of the game, with more drops from Jordan Dingle and Dane Key, but Key would redeem himself with an insane touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone in the fourth quarter.

On to Florida.

MVP

The MVP is a no-brainer for this one - Max Hairston, who had two pick-sixes, which is a first for the Kentucky Football program. He also had a couple of pass breakups and was all over the field.

Highlights

Twitter Reactions

I’m pinned against the wall 5 ft from the endzone.. had a minor panic attack when this ball was released thinking I was done for #BBN pic.twitter.com/sZBn5omfTe — Eli Gehn (@EliGehnTV) September 23, 2023

Dane Key said pic.twitter.com/ghwnQ5jHAv — A Sea of Blue (@ASeaOfBlue) September 23, 2023

Final: Kentucky 45 Vanderbilt 28



‘Cats move to 4-0, 1-0 in the SEC. Also 3-1 ATS.



Too many penalties, a few silly mistakes, some sloppy play, but not going to apologize for putting up 45 on the road in the SEC.



Still very, very optimistic about this team.



On to Week 5! — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) September 23, 2023

Ray Davis through 4 games:



50 rush, 314 yds (6.3 ypc), 5 TD

10 rec, 137 yds (13.7 ypc), 2 TD — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) September 23, 2023

All INTs aren't created equal. They're talking about Leary's 5 picks in 4 games, but at least 3 of those were not solely his fault, and another was essentially a deep ball/punt. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) September 23, 2023

Who cares about the time next week? 5-0 is on the line. Atmosphere will be bonkers. — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) September 23, 2023

Kentucky has now covered three of four games, 4-0 start on the year — the latest a 45-28 road win to open SEC play.



Elite defensive showing for Brad White’s unit. Ray Davis finds the end zone twice in his return to Nashville, Dane Key scores.



But a lot to get fixed. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) September 23, 2023

Vanderbilt’s visiting postgame media area is in an actual construction trailer. As we wait for Mark Stoops, dudes with hard hats are wandering in and out. Quite an unusual setup.



Kind of amazing Vanderbilt is playing games in this place given the state of the reno. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) September 23, 2023

Advanced Box



Snaps (non-kneel): UK 58, Vandy 74

Success Rate: UK 39.7%, Vandy 36.5%

YPP: UK 6.3, Vandy 4.4

Explosives: UK 17.2%, Vandy 6.8%

Havoc Allow: UK 17.2%, Vandy 16.2%

3rd/4th: UK 5/11, Vandy 7/18

Pts Per Score Opp: UK 5.2 (31/6), Vandy 5.6 (28/5)

Drives: UK 12, Vandy 15 — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) September 23, 2023

Maxwell Hairston All-American campaign pic.twitter.com/rtYEh3pOza — A Sea of Blue (@ASeaOfBlue) September 23, 2023

One thing I wouldn't put any stock in is Vanderbilt scoring 28 points. Starting QB had 0 TD, 3 INT & less than 200 yards, Dores didn't even hit the century mark on the ground. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) September 23, 2023

Kentucky has now won in its last four trips to Nashville by an average of 21.5 points per game. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) September 23, 2023

We are 4-0.



Back in Kroger Field next #Caturday. See you there, #BBN! pic.twitter.com/dQzgfUjfXM — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 23, 2023

