Mark Stoops recaps Kentucky’s win over Vanderbilt, plus postgame notes

The Kentucky Wildcats are now 4-0 overall and 1-0 in SEC play following their Week 4 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores. It’s also the Cats’ first road win of 2023, though it's no secret the Music City is always flooding with UK fans when they play the Dores.

After the game, head coach Mark Stoops met with the media to recap the win. Here is a look at what he had to say via UK Athletics.

And here are the postgame notes and milestones from UK.

Team Records and Series Information

Kentucky is 4-0 on the season, 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference, while Vanderbilt is 2-3 overall, 0-1 in the league.

Kentucky leads the series, 49-43-4.

Kentucky now has won seven of the past nine meetings.

Vanderbilt leads the series in games played in Nashville, 28-22-4.

UK has won the last four meetings in Nashville, tying the Wildcats’ longest streak in Music City.

UK also won four in a row in 1977, ‘79, ‘81 and ‘83.

In today’s game, Kentucky scored its most points against Vanderbilt since 2005 (48 points in 2005).

Next for UK: The Wildcats return to Lexington for the SEC home opener against Florida.

Game time is set for noon ET and it will be televised on ESPN or SEC Network. The TV assignment will be finalized following the conclusion of today’s games.

Team Notes

Kentucky opened the season 4-0 for the third season in a row.

It is only the second time in history that UK has done that for three straight seasons, also in 1909-11.

Kentucky has won each of the last three SEC openers, marking the first time it has won three straight SEC openers since 1976-79.

UK scored 45 points, the first time since 2007 that UK has scored at least 28 points in its first four games of the season.

Kentucky has scored at least 26 points in each of the first four games of three consecutive seasons for the first time in school history.

UK won its first four games of the season by at least 11 points for the first time since 2018.

UK tied the school record for the most points scored in the first quarter in program history with its 21 points.

It marked the eighth instance in program history and the first since 2016 against Southern Mississippi.

Kentucky had back-to-back games with touchdowns on the opening drive.

Last week against Akron, a seven-play, 75-yard drive capped with a six-yard TD pass to Josh Kattus.

Today against Vanderbilt, a seven-play, 82-yard first possession ended with a 36-yard run by JuTahn McClain.

UK had two interception returns for touchdowns, both by Maxwell Hairston:

UK’s first pick-six since Keidron Smith at Florida on Sept. 10, 2022.

UK has had at least one pick-six in the last four straight years and in their last two straight appearances against Vanderbilt in Nashville.

UK’s first pair of pick-sixes, and first pair of defensive touchdowns, in the same game since Kelvin Joseph and Jamin Davis both had pick-sixes on Oct. 17, 2020.

UK limited VU to 97 rushing yards.

The Wildcats have held their opponents to less than 100 yards rushing in their last five games.

The Wildcats have held each of their first four opponents of the season to under 100 yards rushing for the first time since at least 1985.

Kentucky has allowed 28 points or less in its first four games of the season for three straight seasons for the first time since 1973-75.

UK has forced eight turnovers in the first four games, the most in its first four games since 2020.

UK has forced at least one turnover in each of the first four games for the first time since 2019.

UK has forced a turnover in eight consecutive regular-season games, dating back to last season, which is its most since 2016-17.

Coach Mark Stoops

Mark Stoops is in his 11th season as Kentucky’s head coach, extending his school record for the most seasons as the UK head coach.

UK is 4-0 for the fourth time in the last six seasons under Coach Stoops, joining 2018, 2021 and 2022.

Stoops extended his school records for most total victories (70) and SEC victories (33).

After two games of the 2016 season, Stoops’ record was 12-26, but he has gone 58-33 (.637) since.

Player Notes