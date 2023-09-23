Saturday Headlines: Vanderbilt Gameday Edition

Good morning BBN!

It is gameday as the Kentucky Wildcats are in Nashville for a date with the Vanderbilt Commodores this afternoon.

The Cats enter today's game with a 3-0 record and are looking to make a statement in their first conference game of the season. Despite the perfect record, there are still plenty of questions the fan base and media have about this team heading into the heart of a talented schedule.

Can the offense put together four quarters of solid play? Can the penalties get cleaned up? What is the ceiling of this team? All three are valid questions and concerns to have heading into today's game in Nashville.

Luckily for Kentucky, the Commodores have lost both players that helped push Vanderbilt over Kentucky in Lexington last season. Sitting at 2-2 on the year, the team has struggled, but quarterback, AJ Swann and receiver Will Sheppard have established a solid connection that this defense will have to account for.

Today’s game should be an interesting one. If the Cats can control it from kickoff, it should be a blowout. Let the Vanderbilt offense get rolling, and it might be another fistfight until the end.

Go Cats!

Tweet of the Day

Cameron Boozer, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class, and Cayden Boozer, the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2025 class are on campus for an official visit to Kentucky, sources tell @247Sports. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) September 22, 2023

This was the biggest news of the day. Can John Calipari pull off a major recruiting upset?

Headlines

Big Blue Preview: Kentucky at Vanderbilt – UK Athletics

The University of Kentucky football team begins its Southeastern Conference schedule on the road at Vanderbilt on Sept. 23 at noon ET (11 am CT in Nashville) on SEC Network.

Brooklyn DeLeye Steps Up for UK Volleyball on Friday – UK Athletics

The Kentucky volleyball team was without its top point scorer, Reagan Rutherford, in Friday’s Southeastern Conference opener against LSU.

Know Your Opponent: Vanderbilt Commodores - Cats Pause

Kentucky is seeking revenge on the Commodores who beat UK in Lexington last season.

Karter Knox and Somto Cyril to team up at OTE- KSR

Could be good news for Kentucky’s chances to land the five-star wing.

Kentucky makes top-six for Kam Mikell- KSR

Another big time recruit is still considering UK.

How two Georgia kids have grown to anchoring UK’s linebacker room- Cats Pause

A good look into the two starting linebackers for this season.

Kentucky still expecting big things from JJ Weaver- Cats Pause

Big time plays are going to come from the talented outside linebacker.

Acuna reaches 40-40 mark- ESPN

He becomes the fifth player to reach the mark.

49ers extend Shanahan and John Lynch- ESPN

The NFC franchise will look to continue pushing for Super Bowl’s under its current leadership.

Oregon State AD sees value of potential relegation in CFB- CBS

I say bring it on. Would be a ton of fun.

Louisville players earn thanks for giving assistance to traffic accident victims- CBS

A cool story to see.

And here are this week’s Kentucky Reacts results, where you voted on who you want to see Kentucky Football beat the most this season.

