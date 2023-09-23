Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 12 pm ET at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live at WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

As SEC play begins, it seems like there are still a lot of question marks around this team.

There’s no question that the potential of this team is high, but over their first three games against lesser competition, it doesn’t look like the Cats have figured out their style of play.

The defense has looked the most impressive with multiple takeaways and scores.

The offense, however, has really struggled to find an identity with all the new pieces that came in this year.

Devin Leary has played well and has shown signs of greatness. It’s just about putting it all together for a complete game that still needs to be seen.

Kentucky has a great chance to kick off conference play strong. Now it’s time to execute and get some revenge against a Vandy team that beat the Cats at home last year.

Ray Davis should have a great day since he practiced against a lot of this defense last year as a Commodore and is on pace for a career year with the Cats.

