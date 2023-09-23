Devin Smith commits to Kentucky over LSU

How about a Saturday Yahtzee BBN?

After a couple of huge commitments last Friday night, Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats Football program continue their hot streak as they land three-star linebacker Devin Smith.

Smith announced the news around 3 am following his team’s Friday game vs. Glynn Academy.

Not the way I wanted to announce it on a night of a tough loss in the city championship,however I’m happy to announce my decision to spend the next 3-4 years furthering my football and academic career @ The University Of Kentucky @UKFootball. ⚪️#BBN #ImHome #Committed pic.twitter.com/p13eOhT6oj — Devin Smith (@datboy_dd) September 23, 2023

A 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker out of Brunswick (GA), Smith chose the Cats over fellow finalist LSU. He also held offers from Alabama, South Carolina, Auburn, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and USC, among others. His lead recruiter for Kentucky is listed as Chris Collins and Brad White, so this is another solid commitment to add to the list that both coaches have been racking up over the last few recruiting cycles.

Smith visited Lexington for the opening weekend of the college football season as the Cats picked up a victory over Ball State. It was shortly after his visit ended that he announced his top two schools of Kentucky and LSU, which had most people in the recruiting world ultimately expecting a commitment from Smith to UK.

Smith is currently a three-star prospect ranked 547th overall, 52nd among linebackers, and 61st in the state of football-rich Georgia, according to 247 Sports Composite. He becomes the 20th commitment for the Cats in the 2024 class and is the ninth defensive commit of the group.

Check out some highlights of Smith from his junior season below.

