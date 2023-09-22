Cayden Boozer and Cameron Boozer officially visiting Kentucky

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff have been hammering the recruiting trail in recent weeks, both visiting top recruits and hosting several more for visits.

Now, they’re hosting two of the most important recruits in the next two recruiting classes in Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer.

According to recruiting guru Travis Branham, the Boozer twins are taking an official visit to UK this weekend. It’s their first official visit to any school.

Cameron Boozer, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class, and Cayden Boozer, the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2025 class are on campus for an official visit to Kentucky, sources tell @247Sports. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) September 22, 2023

Cameron Boozer is the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2025 and the No. 1 power forward via 247 Sports Composite, while Cayden Boozer is ranked as the No. 17 overall recruit and the No. 3 point guard.

Kentucky originally offered the Boozer twins scholarships back in May. Among the other schools to offer scholarships include Duke, North Carolina, Florida, Miami, and Arkansas.

As you can imagine, the twins have long been viewed as Duke leans, being that their father, Carlos Boozer, played for the Blue Devils and Coach K. That hasn’t stopped Kentucky and other schools from pursuing them, but there’s obviously still a ways to go in this recruitment since we’re still over a year from them being able to sign national letters of intent.

Be sure to read Branham’s full write-up on the Boozer twins officially visiting Kentucky.

