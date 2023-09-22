Kentucky at Vanderbilt odds, betting trends, and expert picks

For the Kentucky Wildcats, Southeastern Conference play is on the horizon as head coach Mark Stoops and his team travel to Nashville for a showdown with the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kentucky enters the game with a perfect 3-0 record, while Vanderbilt is 2-2 so far this season.

The Wildcats are favored by double-digits on the road, so a win is expected. But can their offense play consistently enough to pull that off?

Big Blue Nation will soon find out.

Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kentucky is a 13.5-point favorite over Vanderbilt. The game total is set at 51 points. Kentucky’s team point total is 32.5, while Vanderbilt’s is 17.5. The Wildcats are favored by 3.5 points in the first quarter and 7.5 points in the first half.

Betting Trends

Kentucky is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games vs. Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt is 1-7 against the spread in its last eight games at home.

Vanderbilt is 2-18 straight up in its last 20 games vs. the SEC.

Kentucky is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games.

The total has gone under in 11 of Kentucky’s last 12 games.

Kentucky is 6-1 straight up in its last seven games vs. Vanderbilt.

The total has gone under in five of Kentucky’s last six games on the road.

The total has gone under in Kentucky’s last nine games vs. SEC foes.

Kentucky is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games played in September.

Vanderbilt is 0-5 against the spread in its last five games.

Expert Picks

Prediction

The last time these two met on the football field, Kentucky walked away as the losing team — on their home field. It’s no secret Kentucky will want to return the favor this time around. And with former Vanderbilt star Ray Davis now leading the UK backfield, this game is a bit more than your average SEC game.

The one question that continues to linger, though, is why Kentucky’s offense can’t find any momentum. Some drives look spectacular, while others wind up being head-scratchers. Quarterback Devin Leary and wide receiver Tayvion Robinson have made it clear they have a real connection. But what about second-year stars Barion Brown and Dane Key?

Offensive coordinator Liam Coen solves Kentucky’s offense and puts the questions to rest.

Final Score: Kentucky 31, Vanderbilt 13

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.