Friday Headlines: Devin Smith Decision Day

Decision day has arrived for Devin Smith. The 2024 recruit will make his announcement for where he’ll begin his college football career later today. Smith, a 3-star prospect from Georgia, is trending toward the Kentucky football program for his school of choice.

Alabama, LSU, and South Carolina are also in the mix, but Kentucky is viewed as the favorite. LSU is considered a close second, but “close” may be the wrong adjective. In fact, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine is giving Kentucky an 88.2 percent chance to bring him in.

According to 247 Sports, Smith stands 6-1, weighs 220 pounds, and ranks as the 52nd linebacker in the country. He’s the 547th overall prospect. Smith had 63 tackles last season, with 10 resulting for a loss. He also had six sacks and recovered three fumbles.

Kentucky’s 2024 recruiting class currently ranks 26th, so landing Smith may very well edge them over the top-25 line.

Tweet of the Day

2021 Wan’dale was special man pic.twitter.com/OUknQxvmI9 — Jay (@7YearsNoPlayoff) September 21, 2023

So many big moments for the former Wildcat.

