SEC bold predictions for Week 4

Saturday, the season will reach the one-month marker, and grueling conference games will get teams living fat and happy off non-conference cupcakes into the grind.

Auburn visits College Station at noon, and Mississippi State visits Williams-Brice when the sun sets over the South.

In between, UK kicks off SEC play in Nashville vs. Vandy, the Razorbacks try not to end up on plates with apples in their mouths in Death Valley, and a whole bunch more.

Last week, all three of my predictions were right, though I said I thought Kentucky would hang 50 on Akron, and while it was still a blowout, it was only five touchdowns.

Here are three more bold predictions for Week 4 of the college football season.

For real, this time. This is the one. Every year people make a big deal about the Ole Miss vs. Bama game and how Lane Kiffin’s going to pull off an upset in a shootout, but this time if it actually happens, I won’t be surprised a bit. Not at all.

2. Missouri loses at home to Memphis

Last week, the Missouri Tigers stormed the field after they reached 3-0 with a top-15 win over Kansas State on a walk-off 61-yard field goal, but this Saturday’s game against Memphis is a huge letdown waiting to happen. The clincher? Missouri QB Brady Cook has a hyperextended knee and is iffy to play.

3. The team that will score the most points will be...LSU

That’s right—in a week where Georgia plays UAB and Tennessee plays UTSA, LSU’s going to smoke Arkansas worst of ‘em all. The Tigers have been swallowing opponents whole since the Florida State loss, and that trend will continue with some delicious Hogs this weekend.

Bonus: Kentucky will beat Vanderbilt

OK, this one isn’t as bold, but the Cats aren’t letting last year’s awful loss to the Commodores become a trend. They’ve won in Nashville three straight times and will make it four, getting them their eighth straight season with at least one SEC road win.