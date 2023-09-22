Tavion Wallace, brother of Kentucky’s Trevin Wallace, is already a top-50 recruit

Arguably the best player we have seen take the field for the Kentucky Wildcats’ defense this season has been junior linebacker Trevin Wallace.

Wallace is off to an All-SEC caliber start as he has already registered 24 total tackles (15 solo), five tackles for loss, an SEC-leading 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble through three games.

In the high school ranks, Wallace’s younger brother, Tavion Wallace, is rising up the ranks and is already a top-50 recruit.

Tavion is a member of the 2025 class but already holds offers from the likes of Southern California, Florida, Georgia, Arkansas, Ohio State, South Carolina, LSU, Florida State, and many more, including Kentucky.

The Cats offered Tavion back in November of 2022, but getting him to Lexington is going to be a tough task as he is already ranked as the No. 48 overall player in his class.

According to On3’s Chad Simmons, the Florida State Seminoles are the team leading the charge in this recruitment so far.

Kentucky likely has a lot of ground to make up in this recruitment, but after what we have seen so far from Trevin, I will gladly take another member of the Wallace family in Lexington.

