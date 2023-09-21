4-star EDGE Brian Robinson is very close to making a college decision

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats have a ton of recruiting momentum with the recent flip of the Smith twins, who flipped from Michigan to Kentucky last Friday.

With momentum at a new high, Stoops may not be quite done yet with the positive recruiting news.

Earlier in the week, 247 Sports Director of Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, reported that he believes Kentucky is trending for four-star edge Brain Robinson while logging a Crystal Ball pick for Mark Stoops’ program.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound EDGE rusher ranks as the No. 91 overall player in the 2024 class and is the No. 7 overall player at his position.

In a recruiting update with On3’s Chad Simmons, Robinson explained that his focus is still on this season, but a decision is coming soon.

“My focus is still on the team and my senior season, but I want to make my decision within the next week or so,” he told On3.

Robinson would be a massive addition to Kentucky’s recruiting class as his physical build and skillset indicate a promising future and a star in the making.

Hopefully, the Cats are able to keep the recruiting momentum rolling, as it sounds like an official decision from Robinson is coming in the near future.

Be sure to read the full On3 interview.