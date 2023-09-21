D.J. Wagner works out with NBA superstar Damian Lillard

Freshman point guard D.J. Wagner is working out with one of the best players in the NBA ahead of his season with the Kentucky Wildcats.

On Wednesday, Wagner’s trainer and former coach Ernest McGill shared on social media that Wagner was training with Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard with the caption, “Iron sharpens iron.”

Lillard passed some of his offensive knowledge to Wagner as they worked on weight distribution, as well as balance and space with shot creation.

During his 11-year career, Lillard has scored 19,376 total points averaging 25.2 per game. He has seven All-Star appearances and seven All-NBA selections. Lillard is one of the best offensive players in NBA history.

This wasn’t the first trip to Portland for Wagner, as he participated in the Nike Academy back in August.

That was a skills camp that featured some of the top NBA prospects in the upcoming years among high school and college standouts. Rob Dillingham also attended the Nike skills camp.

At the event, Wagner showed off his burst, handle, shot-making, and passing skills.

Basketball season is right around the corner, and getting offensive advice from a player like Lillard is one of the best decisions Wagner could make as he prepares to help lead Kentucky to a season that hopefully ends with a National Championship.

