John Calipari and Chin Coleman visit Jayden Quaintance

John Calipari just visited class of 2024 guard Boogie Fland, and he’s now visiting five-star forward Jayden Quaintance from the same class, according to Travis Graf of Made Hoops.

Quaintance, who was originally a part of the class of 2025, recently reclassified into 2024, where he will have to play two years of basketball wherever he lands due to him not being old enough to be drafted in the 2025 NBA Draft.

With Calipari and assistant Chin Coleman visiting today, Quaintance will start his official visit with Missouri tomorrow, and many people believe it is down to a two-team race between the Wildcats and Tigers. He is also expected to visit Kentucky on October 20th, according to Graf.

Quaintance is a 6-foot-10, 225-pound big man from Cleveland (OH) but currently plays at Word Of God Christian Academy in Raleigh (NC). He holds additional offers from Kansas, Baylor, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, and Mississippi State, among others.

Kentucky is still trying to nail down their class of 2024, as they still only have one verbal commitment in Somto Cyril. Hopefully, Kentucky can start adding players to this class before the end of this year to see what the class will look like come December.

It would be great to see the duo of Cyril and Quaintance in Kentucky’s frontcourt next year.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and other fun stuff, so go like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!