Travis Perry updates recruitment; hopes to make a decision soon

The Kentucky Wildcats will have the top in-state player in attendance for this year’s Big Blue Madness.

Lyon County’s Travis Perry, who broke King Kelly Coleman’s all-time scoring record last March, will attend Big Blue Madness in October when the new basketball season begins.

Perry is currently ranked as the No. 70 overall player and No. 6 overall point guard in the 2024 class, according to 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-2 guard has 21 total offers, but in an interview with CatsPause, he noted that he wants to make a decision sooner than later.

“Hopefully, I will have made a decision by the start of the high school season or just a few weeks into it,” Perry said. “I’d like to be able to relax a little and enjoy my last high school season with my friends. That’s what it’s all about. It’s our last time together.”

As for what he is looking for in a school, there are several factors Perry is focusing on when it comes time to make his decision.

“There has to be a couple of factors in a decision like this,” Perry said. “One of the big things with me are relationships. My relationship with the coach is something I need to key in on. Style of play for a guy like me has to be in consideration. I’m a big academics guy, so that goes into it. But first and foremost are relationships. How can I help the coaches? How can I help the team? How can they help me? It’s a two-way street.”

The only recruiting predictions logged for Perry are at 247 Sports, where two writers picked Kentucky to win out, but those were logged in September of 2022.

Perry will be looking to lead Lyon County to a third straight trip to the Sweet 16 as he enters his senior year with 4,359 career points. He also holds the state 3-point record with 528 career threes.

You can check out everything Perry had to say in the interview here.

