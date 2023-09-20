Wednesday Headlines: John Calipari to Receive Race Amity Medal of Honor

John Calipari, the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team, is set to receive the Race Amity Medal of Honor from the National Center for Race Amity this November in Atlanta.

Established in 2010, it recognizes individuals who champion race amity and societal equity.

Beyond his basketball accolades, Calipari is celebrated for his commitment to community service and philanthropy. He has spearheaded numerous initiatives, from holiday support for families to the creation of The Calipari Foundation.

Notably, he launched the McClendon Minority Leadership Initiative, promoting diversity in college athletic departments.

I’m incredibly honored to be considered for this award!! This brings light to a cause that is dear to me. Throughout my career, bringing people together and assisting those in their time of need has been at my forefront. It is humbling to be recognized for this. https://t.co/kbNeaayk70 — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) September 18, 2023

