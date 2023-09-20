Kentucky is winless against Florida with early kickoffs

Might want to look away from this one BBN.

Early Monday afternoon, the gametes were released for week-five of the college football season, and the Kentucky Wildcats drew the unlikely time slot as 12 PM EST for their matchup against the Florida Gators.

Typically a night kickoff over the last handful of years, the Cats will now have to try and turn the tides on a record that is not in their favor as they face off with the Gators.

According to a stat by Corey Price of the UK Sports Network, Kentucky is 0-11 in games played in this series that kickoff before 1 pm ET. The most recent addition to this stat was the 2020 beatdown that Florida put on Kentucky in Gainesville, winning 34-10.

Kentucky is 0-11 all-time when playing Florida with a kickoff time before 1 p.m. Eastern, with an average margin of defeat of 22.3 points. Only 3 have been decided by 8 points or less. pic.twitter.com/tkT6aU27hp — Corey Price (@coreyp08) September 18, 2023

The Cats have ridden the night momentum of this series, especially with the rowdiness of Kroger Field after a long day of tailgating. Fans and the team alike will now have to turn on the juice early to get the stadium rocking at midday.

Especially after an impressive win by the Gators over Tennessee this past Saturday, things will be intriguing heading into this matchup.

Can the Cats break the streak?

We will just have to wait and find out.