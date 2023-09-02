Postgame notes from Kentucky’s Week 1 win over Ball State

Game 1 is in the books for the Kentucky Wildcats, who used all three phases to run past Ball State to a 44-14 win at Kroger Field.

Kentucky’s special got a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown from Barion Brown, while Octavious Oxendine blocked a Ball State field goal, and new kicker Alex Raynor made all three of his attempts.

Defensively, the Wildcats got a 69-yard fumble return touchdown from Jalen Geiger, making his triumphant return from last year’s ACL tear.

And offensively, Kentucky got 241 passing yards and a touchdown from Devin Leary, while Ray Davis ran for 112 yards and two scores.

Now, here are the postgame notes and milestones via UK Athletics.

Team Records and Series Information

It was the season opener for both teams, as Kentucky football began its 133rd season.

UK is now 91-37-5 in all-time season openers, including 8-3 under Mark Stoops.

The Wildcats have won 13 of their past 17 season openers, including six of the last seven.

The Wildcats have won the last five games that they have opened the season at home (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023), the most since the Cats opened at home and won them all from 1987-1994.

UK has scored 35 points in the last nine seasons they have opened the season at home (2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023), which is a school record.

Kentucky leads the all-time series with Ball State, 2-0.

The previous matchup was a 28-20 UK win in 2001.

Next up, the Wildcats continue their three-game homestand Saturday, Sept. 9 against area rival Eastern Kentucky.

The kickoff time is 3 p.m. ET and it will be televised on ESPN+.

Team Notes

The Wildcats have won their last 17 straight regular-season nonconference games.

UK has won 15 straight nonconference games at Kroger Field.

Under defensive coordinator Brad White, the UK defense has held its opponents to 24 or fewer points in 17 of the last 18 games.

The Wildcats recorded their first scoop-and-score since 2019, thanks to Alex Afari forcing a fumble and Jalen Geiger’s recovery and 39-yard jaunt for a touchdown.

The previous scoop-and-score was by Jordan Wright’s 29 yards for a touchdown against Virginia Tech in the final play of the Belk Bowl on Dec. 31, 2019.

It marked the first time UK has had a fumble returned for a touchdown and a kickoff returned for a touchdown in the same game since Jan. 2, 2009 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against East Carolina.

Barion Brown’s kickoff return touchdown marked the first time UK has had a kickoff returned for a touchdown in the season opener in consecutive seasons.

The triumph marked the first time UK has scored at least 37 points in three straight season openers since 1928-1930.

It also marked the first time UK has won three straight season openers by at least 24 points since 2007-2009.

It also marked the first time UK has allowed less than 300 yards of total offense in three straight season openers since 2007-09.

It marked the first time UK has made at least three field goals in two straight season openers since 1985-1986.

Coach Mark Stoops

Mark Stoops began his 11th season as Kentucky’s head coach, extending his school record for the most seasons as the UK head coach.

Stoops extended his school records for most total victories (67) and home victories (47).

After two games of the 2016 season, Stoops’ record was 12-26, but he has gone 55-33 (.625) since.

Player Notes