Top-5 recruit Caleb Wilson schedules visit to Kentucky for Big Blue Madness

The Kentucky football team kicked off their season today, but as they say, “Kentucky Basketball never stops.”

On Saturday afternoon, Joe Tipton of On3 Sports reported that Caleb Wilson, a top-five prospect in the 2025 class, has scheduled an unofficial visit to Lexington for October 14th during Big Blue Madness.

Caleb Wilson, a Top-5 prospect in the 2025 class, tells me he's scheduled the following unofficial visits--



Tennessee: September 30th

Kentucky: October 14thhttps://t.co/PUEx67lLt9 https://t.co/YklsPa6NTw pic.twitter.com/DrDp0eWW6X — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 2, 2023

According to 247 Sports’ composite rankings, Wilson is the fourth-ranked prospect. Listed as a 6-foot-10, 200-pound forward, the rising junior possesses the frame, length, and athleticism for the next level, and his handle and shot are developing promisingly.

Picking up an offer from Kentucky back in June, there is no shortage of interest in Wilson as he also holds offers from Alabama, Duke, North Carolina, and Tennessee, who he also has scheduled an unofficial visit for on September 30th.

After a great showing at the Under Armour Elite 24 in early August, Wilson updated his recruitment with On3’s Jamie Shaw, citing that he is feeling the love from Kentucky, a dream school of his. “I’m feeling a lot of love from Tennessee and Kentucky right now,” Wilson told Shaw. “They’re constantly reaching out.”

It is still early in Wilson’s recruitment, but it is clear he is a priority for the Wildcats. There are currently no recruiting predictions logged for where he will land.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. Go Cats!!