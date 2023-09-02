Kentucky pulls off crazy backdoor cover vs. Ball State

The Kentucky Wildcats opened their season with a 44-14 win over Ball State, and it included one will be one of the craziest backdoor covers of Week 1.

Coming into the game, Kentucky was a 26.5-point favorite (via DraftKings) over the Cardinals out of the MAC. After the Wildcats blocked a Ball State field goal with 3:22 left in the fourth quarter, it seemed like they would just run out the clock while leading 37-14 and possessing the ball at their own 34-yard line.

However, Mark Stoops and Liam Coen had other plans, as they had the Wildcats run what was effectively the two-minute offense.

Then in the closing moments, Ray Davis broke off a 30-yard touchdown to beat the spread with just seconds remaining.

Ray Davis’s Kentucky debut:



14 carries, 112 yards, 2 TDs



Dude’s such a stud pic.twitter.com/dFHAAMpAV3 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 2, 2023

As you can see, the clock was running, so Kentucky could have simply let it run out and end the game at 37-14, coming up just short of the 26.5-point spread.

You don’t typically see teams trying this hard to score in the closing minutes with a 23-point lead, so you can bet this will be among ESPN’s Bad Beats segment with Scott Van Pelt.

But most importantly, the Cats are 1-0 to open the new season.