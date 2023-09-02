Kenneth Horsey carted off field due to injury

The Kentucky Wildcats kicked off their 2023 season Saturday against Ball State.

Unfortunately, after just one half of football, Kentucky may have already suffered a major injury.

Late in the second quarter, starting left guard and team captain Kenneth Horsey went down with what appeared to be a significant injury. After being examined by trainers, Horsey had to be helped off the field before being carted off to the locker room while in obvious pain.

It’s obviously too early to say what the exact injury is and its severity, but it looked pretty bad.

When Horsey went out, West Virginia transfer Dylan Ray entered the game in his place. Ray is also the backup left tackle, so Kentucky’s offensive line depth is already being tested.

Here’s to hoping Horsey is okay and eventually returns to the field this year. We will update this story if more details come out.