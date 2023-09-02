Saturday Headlines: Ball State Gameday

Good morning BBN!

The day has finally come that we all will hear one of the greatest statements a Kentucky Wildcats fan can hear: IT’S FOOTBALL TIME IN THE BLUEGRASS!

After a busy summer, Mark Stoops’s program is now ready to take the field against the Ball State Cardinals to kick off the 2023-24 season. As fans will start heading to Kroger Field in just a few short hours, the hype train for this program is at full speed ahead heading into week one.

With the return of Liam Coen, the offense is expected to take a huge step forward from last season. Add in the addition of Devin Leary alongside Barion Brown, Dane Key, Ray Davis, and others, and this offensive unit could end up being one of the best in school history.

One thing we have all come to expect is a solid defense with Brad White leading that side of the ball, and that should remain the thought heading into this year. There are plenty of players to be excited about across all three levels, but watching Deone Walker wreak havoc on opposing O-Lines all season is going to be a treat to watch.

The Cardinals head to Lexington from Muncie (IN), and should pose a decent test for this Kentucky team to kick off the year. Now I doubt the score will reflect it as UK’s talent pool is just so much better, but this is a veteran Ball State team, especially on defense. Going to make for a good test to see how special this offense can really be.

Kickoff will be here soon!

Go Cats!

Tweet of the Day

The classic Blue/Blue/White combo to start off the season.

Headlines

