Kentucky vs. Ball State game thread and pregame reading

Gameday has finally arrived for the Kentucky Wildcats, who will open their 2023 season today vs. the Ball State Cardinals. Game time is set for 12 pm ET on the SEC Network. You can stream the game online using WatchESPN, ESPN+, or the ESPN app.
Today hopes to be the beginning of another special year under Mark Stoops, who already owns two of the program’s four 10-win seasons all time. The hope is this year’s team can become the fifth team to hit the mark thanks to the return of offensive coordinator Liam Coen and the addition of former NC State quarterback Devin Leary, as well as what should be another standout defense led by Brad White.
But first things first. Kentucky must take care of business today vs. a Ball State team that was picked to finish fifth in the MAC West following a 5-7 campaign last year.
Get set for today’s game with some pregame reading material!
Go Cats!!!
