SEC Power Rankings Week 4

Greetings, BBN!

Week 3 in the SEC kicked off conference play and showed us Georgia doesn’t play with an invincibility power star but can still be hit and turned small.

Missouri also showed us it’s possible to kick 60+-yard field goals in the South, even though it had never been done before Saturday in their top-15 upset win over Kansas State.

So a very educational week (and don’t forget Florida’s lesson to Tennessee about trying to beat them in The Swamp!) Let’s get into Week 3’s SEC power rankings:

Week 3:

Win of the Week: Missouri

Lots of firsts for the Tigers on Saturday: first top-15 win since 2018, new first for longest field goal in the SEC, and first team to get fined under the league’s new fine structure for storming the field (“For shame!” say the Kentucky Wildcats fans, who drew more field storming fines than any other SEC team under the old structure). The win gets the Tigers to 3-0 and up to 4th in the rankings, which is a huge improvement after almost losing at home to Middle Tennessee State the week before.

Gold Stars: Missouri, LSU, Texas A&M

LSU has been on a rampage since falling in Orlando in Week 1, blasting Mississippi State to smithereens on the road with the cowbells clanging all around. Texas A&M also flexed muscle in a 47-3 squashing of UL-Monroe, and Missouri as mentioned above has a big field-storming check to write.

Rotten Eggs: Vanderbilt, Alabama

Whew! Alabama tied 3-3 at half with South Florida. South Florida! From the AAC! That was stinky. At least they won, which was more than Vanderbilt can say after throwing a wrench in their bowl hopes letting UNLV make a big, wide-open play and kick a late field goal.

Achievement Unlocked: Hang with Georgia

South Carolina might be 1-2, but that definitely doesn’t tell the whole story. After losing a rivalry game against #21 North Carolina in Week 1, they took another hit Saturday but still was one of the most impressive teams of the whole day as they were one of the few teams in the past two years to lose by no more than 10 against the champs. They even took an 11-point lead into the locker room! That’s a huge achievement that few other teams will reach this season. And you have to wonder how the game would have gone if star wideout Juice Wells hadn’t gone down with an injury on his touchdown early on and missed the remainder of the game. Not having him for the rest of the game was costly for the Gamecocks, to say the least.

That’s it for this week. Go Cats!