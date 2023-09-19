John Calipari and staff visit Boogie Fland

John Calipari and an assistant visited class of 2024 guard Boogie Fland for an open gym and an in-home visit, according to 247 Sports Travis Branham.

Bland is a 6-foot-2 guard from White Plains, New York. He was offered from Kentucky back in July of 2022 by Calipari, and Bland just recently went on an official visit to Kentucky a little less than two weeks ago.

With many players expected to make a decision soon in the class of 2024, Kentucky currently has one verbal commitment in four-star center Somto Cyril for this year’s class. It’s time for the coaching staff to start getting serious about this year’s class, and it looks like they are with Fland.

With Fland visiting Kentucky earlier this month and Calipari and an assistant set to visit him, it looks like UK is very interested in the four-star guard from New York and could potentially hear him announcing a commitment in the near future.

For what it’s worth, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Kentucky (11.1%) behind the likes of Maryland (17.8%), Michigan (15.5%), and Indiana (13.3%) in the odds of landing Fland.

You can check out some of Fland’s highlights below, he could be a replacement for DJ Wagner or Rob Dillingham if they do go to the NBA Draft following this season.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And Go Cats!