Who do you want to see Kentucky beat the most this season?

Greetings, BBN!

After three straight cupcake games to start the season, Kentucky will open SEC play this weekend against Vanderbilt. The league always presents many daunting challenges for the Cats, including programs like Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee.

So, for this week’s Kentucky Reacts Survey, we thought it was a good time to ask who you want to beat the most this season. After all, you weren’t gonna say Ball State, EKU, or Akron.

Instead, you’re likely wanting to see Kentucky take down someone like the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, or Tennessee Volunteers.

Of course, we can’t forget rivals like the Florida Gators or Louisville Cardinals.

Who do you want to beat the most? Sound off in the poll below and in the comments section!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/OZQ6DD/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Kentucky Wildcats fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.