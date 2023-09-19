Kentucky ranked inside top 25 of unbeaten teams by ESPN

The Kentucky Wildcats are currently sitting at 3-0 after wins over Ball State, EKU, and Akron. Heading into Week 4 of the college football season, the Cats are one of 39 teams still undefeated on the year.

Although the Cats had arguably one of the easiest schedules among Power Five teams, they still find themselves on the outside looking in of the top 25 of the AP and Coaches Polls after a few rough performances.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly, however, does have Kentucky ranked in some fashion as he complied a ranking of the remaining undefeated teams. The Cats came in at No. 22 overall, ahead of teams such as Washington State (No. 24), Colorado (No. 26), Missouri (No. 27), and Louisville (No. 28).

There are 39 unbeatens left three weeks into the college football season. I did what I do: I ranked them. Went with heart over head at No. 1, too.https://t.co/tnhp1G0tGX — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 18, 2023

When talking about UK’s placement, here is what Connelly had to say:

“Against just about the weakest schedule imaginable — they’ve played FCS team Eastern Kentucky and teams ranked 118th (Ball State) and 130th (Akron) in SP+ — the Wildcats have been … fine,” Connelly says. “They kept the Cardinals and Zips at arm’s length, but they dilly-dallied against EKU. I’m not sure we’ve learned a single thing about them yet.”

That last sentence might be the truest thing the BBN could read heading into the first week of conference play. The question marks that were there before the season really haven't gotten answered outside the emergence of Maxwell Hariston at cornerback.

Although Vanderbilt isn't a scary first conference opponent, it only gets tougher from here with matchups against Florida, Georgia, Missouri, and Tennessee on the docket. And the Dores won last year, so they currently have bragging rights.

Now let’s see if the Cats can give us some answers and finally make some noise in the national media.