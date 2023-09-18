Kentucky Football Week 4 depth chart vs. Vanderbilt

We are back at Kroger Field on a Monday, awaiting the Mark Stoops Monday presser, and the Kentucky Wildcats just released their Week 4 depth chart. This follows a 35-3 win over Akron and a 3-0 start for the third straight season.

Now, it's time to head to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The hope was this week's edition of the depth chart would answer a few lingering questions. Will Kentucky make a change at center? Is Kenneth Horsey returning this week? Lastly, is Josh Kattus healthy after leaving at the end of Saturday’s game?

For now, the depth chart isn’t telling us any of those answers, as no real changes were made this week.

Kentucky Football Depth Chart vs. Vanderbilt

