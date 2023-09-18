Monday Headlines: Billy Richmond Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats basketball team has made 17 official scholarship offers to members of the 2024 recruiting class. One of those prospects is Billy Richmond, a four-star recruit out of Camden, NJ, who just wrapped up his official visit with the Wildcats.

Richmond is a 6-5, 200 pound shooting guard who is 24th in the 247Sports rankings. In addition to Kentucky, he’s been connected to Alabama, Kansas, LSU and Memphis.

As of now, the Wildcats have only secured Somto Cyril for their 2024 recruiting class. But there has been quite a bit of traction made in the last few weeks on some of the better recruits in the class.

It’s also highly possible that Kentucky brings back one, two or even a few players from this year’s team for another season. Any continuity Kentucky could have from the 2023 to 2024 season would be terrific. Nonetheless, Kentucky needs to pick up the pace with the 2024 class and landing Richmond would be outstanding for head coach John Calipari and his staff.

