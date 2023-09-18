Dwayne Aristode drawing interest from UK

With coaches recruiting heavily in the class of 2024, it is never too early to begin recruiting in the class of 2025. That is what the Kentucky Wildcats did recently by visiting Dwayne Aristode, who is a 6-foot-7, 195-pound junior small forward, according to Andrew Slater.

Hailing from the Netherlands, Aristode recently landed in America and will be playing for Brewster Academy (N.H.) this year. Kentucky and Xavier assistants visited Aristode on Friday, but he has heard from other programs, including Duke, Alabama, Boston College, Michigan State, UCLA, and others.

With many programs already interested in the junior, it will be telling to see where Aristode could land before he makes his announcement, which more than likely won’t come until next year.

To give you an idea of how much of a sleeper prospect Aristode currently is, there are no recruiting evaluations of him yet.

Regardless, it is good to see the staff already working ahead and preparing for the future of the program.

Check out some brief highlights of Aristode below.

6’7 Dwayne Aristode is a legit NBA prospect that will now be developing in the states and will attend @BrewsterAcademy



Dwayne played a mix of the 1-3 for Netherlands in last years U16, very talented shooter and scorer, also a good passer



Great pickup here personally pic.twitter.com/0ZM08Km9tA — Pistons Draft Talk (@PDTScouting) July 26, 2023

