Dwayne Aristode drawing interest from UK

Duke and UCLA are among the other programs to show interest.

By chrisbeasmore
Dwayne Aristode Euro League Basketball

With coaches recruiting heavily in the class of 2024, it is never too early to begin recruiting in the class of 2025. That is what the Kentucky Wildcats did recently by visiting Dwayne Aristode, who is a 6-foot-7, 195-pound junior small forward, according to Andrew Slater.

Hailing from the Netherlands, Aristode recently landed in America and will be playing for Brewster Academy (N.H.) this year. Kentucky and Xavier assistants visited Aristode on Friday, but he has heard from other programs, including Duke, Alabama, Boston College, Michigan State, UCLA, and others.

With many programs already interested in the junior, it will be telling to see where Aristode could land before he makes his announcement, which more than likely won’t come until next year.

To give you an idea of how much of a sleeper prospect Aristode currently is, there are no recruiting evaluations of him yet.

Regardless, it is good to see the staff already working ahead and preparing for the future of the program.

Check out some brief highlights of Aristode below.

