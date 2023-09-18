Kentucky vs. Florida time and TV info announced

The SEC has announced game times and TV channel designations for Week 5, which will see the Kentucky Wildcats host the Florida Gators.
In a bit of a surprise, this will not be a primetime clash of the Cats and Gators, which has been nearly automatic under Mark Stoops.
Instead, this year’s game will be a noon kickoff on either ESPN or the SEC Network. Kentucky is competing with the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M matchup to be on ESPN. The final decision will be announced following Week 4.
Kentucky is coming off a 35-3 win over Akron and enters this game at 3-0.
Florida is coming off a dominating 29-16 victory over the previously-No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers. That was enough to propel the Gators to the No. 25 position in the AP Poll.
SEC Football Week 5 Schedule
